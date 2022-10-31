Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

