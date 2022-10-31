Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 496.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.