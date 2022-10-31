Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 106.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $222.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.38 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

