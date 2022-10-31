First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FR opened at $47.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.