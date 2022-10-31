Assetmark Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $156.61 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.