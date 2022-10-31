Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $346.80 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.29.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

