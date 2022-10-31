United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $400.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $32.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.45.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $309.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

Insider Activity

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.