Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

