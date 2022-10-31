Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $397.52.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.33. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

