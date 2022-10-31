Citigroup Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $19.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

PCG stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PG&E by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

