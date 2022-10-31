Head-To-Head Comparison: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 171.43%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -94.25% -60.22% -41.95% Vapotherm -102.94% -142.53% -47.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $43.17 million 1.76 -$24.56 million ($0.82) -2.12 Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.41 -$59.80 million ($3.71) -0.47

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Vapotherm

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.