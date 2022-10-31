Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.52 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

