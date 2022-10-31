Stephens Inc. AR Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

