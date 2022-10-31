Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Tompkins Financial worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial Profile

TMP stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

