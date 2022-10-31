Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $119.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.