Stephens Inc. AR Sells 429 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Welltower were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

