Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,327 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

