Stephens Inc. AR Has $896,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.46 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

