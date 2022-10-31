Stephens Inc. AR Has $908,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 506.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 575,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 480,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

