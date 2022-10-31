Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.