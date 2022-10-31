Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,610 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 517.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of DTP stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

