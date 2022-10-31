Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,570,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.80 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

