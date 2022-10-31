Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 173.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Terex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of TEX opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.58%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

