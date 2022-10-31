Stephens Inc. AR Has $963,000 Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 108,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

