Stephens Inc. AR Sells 626 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American International Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Up 4.0 %

AIG stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.