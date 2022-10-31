Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,964.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.