Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

