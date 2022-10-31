71,506 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 230,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.10.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

