Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $42.74 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.