Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $92,207,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

