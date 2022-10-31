Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,372 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

PECO stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

