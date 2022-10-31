Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

