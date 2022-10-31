Stephens Inc. AR Has $971,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.