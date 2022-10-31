ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 670,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ANIP stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

