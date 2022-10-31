Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Drops By 13.9%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOW stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVOW. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its stake in Alvotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

