Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

