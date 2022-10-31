Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $0.23 on Monday. Amesite has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

