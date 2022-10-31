Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases By 12.6%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 968,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Andersons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $642,715. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 179.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,848 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

