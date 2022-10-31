APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 10,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. APA has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities analysts predict that APA will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of APA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of APA by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of APA by 31.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

