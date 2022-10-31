Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.36.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $345.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.33. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

