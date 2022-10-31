Barclays Trims XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price to $8.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup cut their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.01.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in XPeng by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in XPeng by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,486 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in XPeng by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.