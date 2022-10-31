Barclays Trims XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price to $8.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup cut their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.01.
XPeng Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in XPeng by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in XPeng by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,486 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in XPeng by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
