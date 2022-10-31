Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Trading Down 14.9 %

OTCMKTS:DCNNF opened at 0.04 on Monday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.05.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

