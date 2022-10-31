CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.1 %

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFS. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

