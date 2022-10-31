Cowen Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $279.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.72 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 77.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.