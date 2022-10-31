McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.
MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.52.
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McDonald’s (MCD)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.