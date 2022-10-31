Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

