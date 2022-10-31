Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $218.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.13.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

