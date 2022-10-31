Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.7 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CROMF stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

