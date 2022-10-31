Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

