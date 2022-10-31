Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,661 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 703.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

